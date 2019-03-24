Local

Motorcyclist injured in Overland Park crash; I-35 highway ramp temporarily closed

By Laura Bauer

March 24, 2019 05:07 PM

A motorcyclist has been rushed to a hospital after a Sunday afternoon crash that shut down an interstate ramp in Overland Park.

Troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol were working the crash that occurred about 3:45 p.m. Sunday near Interstate 35 and Metcalf Avenue, a patrol dispatcher said.

A preliminary investigation showed that a group of motorcycles were travelling on I-35 and “splitting around traffic,” said Candice Breshears, a spokeswoman for the patrol.

When an SUV attempted to exit left onto the ramp to Metcalf Avenue, the vehicle and motorcycle collided, she said.

As authorities continued to work the scene, the I-35 ramp to southbound Metcalf was closed.

The motorcyclist was take to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

