Sierra Robinson left her Kansas City home in January for Milwaukee in the hopes her toddler daughter would get to know the father.

Earlier this week, the bodies of both mother and daughter, Noelani Robinson, returned home to KC and the pair will be buried Saturday. The two were killed in separate suspected murders that made headlines in Milwaukee and across the country for several days.

“She left here to connect with the father,” Hank Robinson, Sierra’s father, told The Star Friday, hours before a scheduled vigil in his daughter and granddaughter’s memory. “Not only was he requesting to see his daughter but Sierra was pushing the issue (saying), ‘I want her to know you.’”

Media reports from Wisconsin detailed what happened to Robinson and her two-year-old daughter once they connected with Dariaz Higgins, Noelani’s father. Higgins has been charged with first degree intentional homicide in the March 11 death of Sierra Robinson, according to Milwaukee court records. And he’s a suspect in the death of Noelani, whose body was found on March 15 wrapped in a blanket alongside a highway in Minnesota.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

According to The Associated Press, police said Higgins, 35, and Robinson, 24, were previously involved but were no longer together. Robinson had left Noelani with Higgins when she went to Las Vegas last month but wanted her back, authorities said.

Robinson had returned to Milwaukee earlier this month to get her daughter. Media reports say she thought Higgins was taking her to Noelani on March 11, when prosecutors say Higgins shot Robinson and a friend, who survived.

“She died fighting to get her child back,” Hank Robinson said. “But he flipped the script on her.”

After Robinson’s death, authorities issued an Amber Alert for Noelani.

A report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Friday gave further details about the case, including how a woman was charged with aiding Higgins after the shooting of Robinson.

An obituary for the mother and daughter describes Robinson as a woman “full of life and enjoyed adventures.” Her family said she loved good food and poetry and wanted to write a book about the “up and down adventures of her life.”

“She enjoyed spending time with family, laughing, and talking about life,” her obituary said. “She had a smile that would brighten anybody’s day. ... She demanded your attention when she walked into the room and she liked it that way. Her motto... ‘it doesn’t matter what you wear, as long as your hair and makeup is done.’”

Robinson gave birth to Noelani in November 2016. The obituary described the toddler as “extremely joyful and a ball of life.”

“When she came into this world, the people around her lives were changed dramatically, including Sierra’s,” the obit read. “Noelani could make anybody smile and laugh just like her mother. She had a personality out of this world, tiny but feisty.”

Before Sierra and her daughter left Kansas City in January, the mother worked at a local Starbucks and was “a customer favorite,” her father said.

“I seen her every day.”

He said family and friends worried about his daughter when she left for Milwaukee.

“She was warned that it might not be a good idea,” Hank Robinson said. “But she felt she wanted to do that.”

Within five days earlier this month, the Robinson family lost two beloved members, the mother and daughter’s obituary said.

“We will never understand the reasons as to why, but we have to trust that God had a better plan,” it read. “They both are resting now in a place where there are no more tears, no more heartaches nor frustrations. “

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family with expenses. It has raised more than $14,000 as of Friday afternoon.