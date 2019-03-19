Local

City of Atchison under boil water advisory because of flooding

By Ian Cummings

March 19, 2019 02:32 PM

The city of Atchison is under a boil water advisory because of flooding in the area, according to state officials. 

The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment issued the advisory Tuesday. The notice says residents should boil water for one minute before drinking it or using it to prepare food. 

The advisory is to remain in effect until further notice. KDHE officials said high water turbidity caused by the flooding could result in loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination. 

