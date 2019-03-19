Male driver, female passenger killed when vehicle slams into tree in Kansas City, Kan.

A man and woman, both in their 30s, died early Tuesday when the vehicle they were in ran off the road and slammed into a tree in Kansas City, Kan., police said.
The crash occurred about 2:35 a.m. near Freeman Avenue as the vehicle was headed south on 55th Street.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and it ran off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, a man in his late 30s, and his passenger, a woman in her mid-30s, died at the scene, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Traffic Support Unit/Critical Collision Response Team.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Comments