Flooding causes delays, cancellations on Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner train

The Missouri River Runner train service between Kansas City and St. Louis will have delays up to 5 hours because of flooding and rail congestion, Amtrak announced Sunday morning.

Flooding on the Missouri River in recent days has closed highways and water traffic north of St. Joseph. High water inundated low-lying areas of Parkville Saturday.

Amtrak also announced that, because the lines between the two Missouri cities will be taken out of service, all Missouri River Runner trains will be canceled Monday.

The passenger rail company posts updates on the Amtrak’s @MoRiverRunner Twitter account.

SERVICE NOTES: Due to congestion and flooding, River Runner trains on 3/17 will have delays up to 5 hours. Additionally areas of the line between STL and KCY will be taken out of service tomorrow (3/18) and all River Runner trains will be cancelled. Updates will be posted here. — MoRiverRunner (@MoRiverRunner) March 17, 2019

The Missouri River Runner is Amtrak’s twice daily service between St. Louis and Kansas City.