Flooding causes delays, cancellations on Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner train

By Robert A. Cronkleton

March 17, 2019 12:13 PM

The Missouri River Runner train service between Kansas City and St. Louis will have delays up to 5 hours because of flooding and rail congestion, Amtrak announced Sunday morning.

Flooding on the Missouri River in recent days has closed highways and water traffic north of St. Joseph. High water inundated low-lying areas of Parkville Saturday.

Amtrak also announced that, because the lines between the two Missouri cities will be taken out of service, all Missouri River Runner trains will be canceled Monday.

The passenger rail company posts updates on the Amtrak’s @MoRiverRunner Twitter account.

The Missouri River Runner is Amtrak’s twice daily service between St. Louis and Kansas City.

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

