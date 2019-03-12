Driver, passenger critically injured after being ejected from car in Kansas City wreck

Two people were critically injured early Tuesday when they were ejected from a car that slammed into a bridge pillar near Swope Park, according to police.
The two were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and were listed in critical condition.
The crash occurred about 3:20 a.m. just north of 79th Street and Oldham Road.
The Dodge passenger car was northbound when the driver apparently lost control for an unknown reason, according to police.
The car ran off the right side of the road, struck a bridge pillar and overturned. The driver and passenger were ejected from the car.
