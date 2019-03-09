Local

Man’s body found in lake near Turner Elementary School in KCK

By Allison Kite

March 09, 2019 02:32 PM

Man’s body found in lake at KCK park

A man’s body was discovered in the lake at Pierson Park near Turner Elementary School in Kansas City, Kan. Authorities have not yet identified the man.
By
Up Next
A man’s body was discovered in the lake at Pierson Park near Turner Elementary School in Kansas City, Kan. Authorities have not yet identified the man.
By

Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies found the body of a man in the lake at Pierson Park Saturday morning during a routine park check, a spokesman for the department said.

Capt. David Thaxton, public information officer for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, said sheriff’s deputies found the body around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Pierson Park sits south of Metropolitan Avenue between South 55th Street on the east and South 59th on the west near Turner Elementary School.

Upon finding the body, Thaxton said the deputies called dispatch, and KCK firefighters pulled the body from the lake.

The man’s death is under investigation.

Authorities don’t yet know who the man is, and they did not provide an estimated age or description.

It’s unclear whether the man drowned or how his body ended up in the lake.

Allison Kite

Allison Kite reports on City Hall and local politics for The Star. She joined the paper in February 2018 and covered Midterm election races on both sides of the state line. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in economics and public policy from the University of Kansas.

  Comments  