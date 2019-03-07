Local

Shawnee kid who rocked with Foo Fighters returns to Sprint Center to help sick friend

By Katy Bergen

March 07, 2019 10:39 AM

Shawnee kid who rocked with Foo Fighters returns to Sprint Center to help more sick kids

Collier Cash Rule, a 10-year-old from Shawnee Mission School District, who gained attention after playing on stage with Foo Fighters last October, returned to Sprint Center Wednesday afternoon to raise money for the KU Hospital pediatrics unit.
By
Up Next
Collier Cash Rule, a 10-year-old from Shawnee Mission School District, who gained attention after playing on stage with Foo Fighters last October, returned to Sprint Center Wednesday afternoon to raise money for the KU Hospital pediatrics unit.
By

The kid rocker is back.

Collier Cash Rule went viral last year after Foo Fighters’ front man Dave Grohl pulled the 10-year-old on stage at a Sprint Center concert and handed him a guitar.

A clip of the Shawnee Mission School District student playing Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” was viewed more than 3 million times on YouTube and covered by publications such as Rolling Stone.

On Wednesday, before a concert at the Sprint Center, Collier once again rocked a Sprint Center stage.

This time it was his own stage, part of a lemonade stand he hosted outside the center to raise money for the University of Kansas Hospital pediatrics unit, where his sick friend Bo receives care.

Bo has a rare disease accompanied by symptoms of Type 1 diabetes, epilepsy, growth hormone deficiency and chronic lung disease.

It’s not the first time Collier used his newfound fame to raise money for his friend.

After going viral last October, Collier raised $18,500 through a GoFundMe account. He also held a lemonade stand at Shawnee City Hall.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

music-news-reviews

Katy Bergen

Katy Bergen covers Kansas education for The Kansas City Star. She is a graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism.

  Comments  