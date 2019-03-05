Shawnee Mission district settling ACLU lawsuit over free speech at gun protests

The Shawnee Mission school board at a special meeting Tuesday night is expected to settle an ACLU lawsuit alleging the district violated students’ First Amendment rights during a protest against gun violence.

The ACLU had filed the lawsuit in federal court last year alleging that the school district violated students’ freedom of speech when school officials abruptly stopped student-led rallies during last year’s National Student Walkout Day. The students were protesting gun violence and supporting increased school safety.

School officials also allegedly limited student speech at the rally and snatched cameras away from student journalists taking photos. Some of the students said they were told they would face disciplinary action for participating in the protest and talking about gun violence.

The special board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the district’s Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st St. in Overland Park.

The ACLU of Kansas announced in a press release that it had reached a settlement agreement in the suit. Details, however, were not being released until after the court approves it.

As part of the settlement, the school district has agreed to adopt new measures for non-school sponsored events, according to the ACLU.

“The settlement is a victory for students across the Shawnee Mission School District,” Lauren Bonds, legal director and interim executive director of the ACLU of Kansas, said in the release. “We’re pleased about school district measures to ensure future students will not have their free speech rights violated at school.”

In September, the district had filed a motion to have student claims dismissed, but last month, Chief United States District Court Judge Julie Robinson ruled that the case could continue. As of late November, the district had spent more than $36,000 on legal fees associated with the case.