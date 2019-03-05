Kansas City police sergeant injured in accidental shooting at crime lab

A Kansas City police sergeant is in serious condition after being injured in an accidental shooting early Tuesday at the Kansas City Police Department crime lab.
The shooting was reported about 7:30 a.m. at the crime lab at 27th Street and Brooklyn Avenue, according to police.
A sergeant assigned to the property and evidence unit was handling a department-issued firearm when it accidentally discharged and injured the sergeant in the arm, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.
The injuries are not considered life-threatening. No other injuries were reported, police said.
