Kansas City police sergeant injured in accidental shooting at crime lab

By Glenn E. Rice

March 05, 2019 09:02 AM

A Kansas City police sergeant is in serious condition after being injured in an accidental shooting early Tuesday at the Kansas City Police Department crime lab.

The shooting was reported about 7:30 a.m. at the crime lab at 27th Street and Brooklyn Avenue, according to police.

A sergeant assigned to the property and evidence unit was handling a department-issued firearm when it accidentally discharged and injured the sergeant in the arm, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The injuries are not considered life-threatening. No other injuries were reported, police said.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

