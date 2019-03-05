Man dies in single-vehicle wreck in KCK, woman and infant injured

A man was killed in a single-vehicle traffic crash late Monday when the driver of the car he was riding in lost control and crashed into a tree at Tenth Street and Kansas 5, according to Kansas City, Kan. police.
Police responded to the crash about 11 p.m. According to initial reports, the vehicle was northbound on Tenth Street when the driver lost control, veered off the roadway and struck a tree, police said.
A male passenger in his late 30s, who was in the back seat of the vehicle, was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Police did not immediately release his name.
The female driver, and an 8-month-old child who was in the back seat, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
