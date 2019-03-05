Local

Man dies in single-vehicle wreck in KCK, woman and infant injured

By Glenn E. Rice

March 05, 2019 08:44 AM

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident

Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.
By
Up Next
Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.
By

A man was killed in a single-vehicle traffic crash late Monday when the driver of the car he was riding in lost control and crashed into a tree at Tenth Street and Kansas 5, according to Kansas City, Kan. police.

Police responded to the crash about 11 p.m. According to initial reports, the vehicle was northbound on Tenth Street when the driver lost control, veered off the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

A male passenger in his late 30s, who was in the back seat of the vehicle, was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Police did not immediately release his name.

The female driver, and an 8-month-old child who was in the back seat, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

  Comments  