I-70 at 23rd Street in Kansas City shut down after pedestrian jumps from overpass

A pedestrian is in critical condition after jumping off the overpass at Interstate 70 and 23rd Street, according to Kansas City police.
The incident was reported about 1 p.m. Police shut down eastbound and westbound traffic along the highway at 23rd and 27th streets and Jackson Avenue.
No other details were immediately available as police investigate the incident.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is encouraging motorists to take an alternative route and avoid the area.
