Local

I-70 at 23rd Street in Kansas City shut down after pedestrian jumps from overpass

By Glenn E. Rice

March 04, 2019 01:51 PM

I-70 shut down at 23rd after pedestrian jumps from overpass

Traffic on Interstate 70 is shut down at 23rd Street while the Kansas City Police Department investigates a pedestrian who jumped off an overpass and onto the highway.
By
Up Next
Traffic on Interstate 70 is shut down at 23rd Street while the Kansas City Police Department investigates a pedestrian who jumped off an overpass and onto the highway.
By

A pedestrian is in critical condition after jumping off the overpass at Interstate 70 and 23rd Street, according to Kansas City police.

The incident was reported about 1 p.m. Police shut down eastbound and westbound traffic along the highway at 23rd and 27th streets and Jackson Avenue.

No other details were immediately available as police investigate the incident.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is encouraging motorists to take an alternative route and avoid the area.

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

By

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

  Comments  