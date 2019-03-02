Fire causes Jack Stack Barbecue on the Plaza to close Saturday night

Jack Stack Barbecue’s Country Club Plaza location in Kansas City has been temporarily closed after a fire broke Saturday, the restaurant said on social media.
The restaurant said in a Facebook statement it “experienced a small fire” earlier in the afternoon.
No one was hurt, but the restaurant was not open for dinner Saturday night at the Plaza.
The restaurant is still working to determine whether or not it will be open for lunch Sunday, the statement said.
Details on where the fire started or what caused it have not been released.
