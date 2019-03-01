One killed in accident at College Blvd., US 69. Overland Park police say suspect ran

Local

By Judy L. Thomas

March 01, 2019 12:29 PM

Overland Park police responded to a fatal accident at College Boulevard and U.S. 69 that closed the area to traffic on Friday.
A driver was killed Friday morning when he was ejected from his pickup on College Boulevard after being struck by another vehicle that veered off U.S. 69 in Overland Park.

Overland Park police said the accident was reported at 11:03 a.m. Officer John Lacy said a vehicle traveling north on U.S. 69 left the roadway, went down an embankment and struck the top of the Toyota pickup heading east on College Boulevard. The driver of the pickup, a 20-year-old man, was ejected and died at the scene.

“The suspect’s vehicle came to a stop on the other side of College Boulevard, on the north side,” Lacy said. “The suspect then left the area on foot. We were able to apprehend him near the trail right behind the Double Tree Hotel.”

Police shut down both eastbound and westbound lanes of College Boulevard at U.S. 69 while they investigated the crash.

Lacy said it’s not clear yet what caused the suspect’s vehicle to leave the highway.

“We’re not sure at this time,” he said. “It’s still very early in the investigation. All we know right now is that we have one male ... that is deceased. We’re trying to notify the family.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

