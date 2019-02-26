Missouri high school student’s racist Snapchat to classmate is investigated

The boy in the Snapchat sported a look of glee as he used a racial slur and a reference to lynching in a Snapchat sent to a black female classmate.
“A rope, a tree … hang the n*****,” a white Liberty North student said, beaming, in a clip. Apparently shocked and hurt, the girl shared the video on her own social media, and the clip spread from there.
The Liberty North School District said Tuesday it is investigating the Snapchat and does not condone the behavior in the video.
District spokesman Dallas Ackerman said the exchange occurred over the weekend, and the district learned of it when it started appearing on social media.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
“I wanted to personally reach out to emphasize to our families that we denounce the use of racially offensive language not only here at Liberty North, but across Liberty Public Schools,” Liberty North Principal Martin Jacobs said in an email to parents this weekend. “We will be handling the situation with the families involved in the coming days with appropriate discipline handed down, per Board Policy.”
A copy of the video shared on Twitter was viewed more than 5,000 times. Included were copies of messages that appeared to be between the girl and the boy, who pleaded for videos of his comment to be taken down.
“Bro bye,” the female student wrote. “I don’t have time. I’ve been nothing but nice to you and you took my kindness for weakness.”
Comments