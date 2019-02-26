Local

Two men found dead in parked car in Kansas City, police investigate

Kansas City police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found inside a parked car early Tuesday at 75th Street and Troost Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene just before 6 a.m. There were no signs of foul play, police said, and it appeared the men may have died from an a drug overdose, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman.

Crime scene technicians, detectives and other personnel were called to the scene as police continued their investigation.

