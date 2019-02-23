Wind advisory issued for Kansas City as weather service warns of gusts up to 45 mph

Strong winds of up to 45 mph could make driving difficult for anyone out traveling overnight in eastern Kansas and western Missouri, the National Weather Service warned Saturday.
A wind advisory has been issued in the Kansas City area, including Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas and Platte, Clay, Jackson and Cass counties in Missouri. It’s in effect now until 6 a.m. Sunday.
According to the advisory, the National Weather Service expects sustained northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
The weather service said the wind could make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles in particular, including semi trucks, and it warned cross-winds could cause drivers to lose control of their vehicle.
It also suggested residents secure any lightweight items they might have outside at home.
The forecast also called for isolated flurries between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. and a low temperatures around 27.
