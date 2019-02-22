Bulky trash pickup halted in Kansas City after 9,000-plus calls to clean up tree limbs

Kansas City’s free bulky item pickup service remains suspended while city crews focus on removing fallen tree limbs and branches from the January snowstorm.

John Baccala, spokesman for the city Neighborhoods and Housing Services Department, said there are thousands of limbs and branches still to collect, primarily south of Brush Creek and from the Paseo to State Line Road. The city received more than 9,000 requests for branch pickup.

By contrast, there were more than 3,800 requests for bulky item pickup, so the storm damage has more than doubled the crews’ workloads. The crews that would normally pick up bulky items by appointment are now concentrating on the higher priority, Baccala said.

The bulky item pickup service was suspended in late January and will resume when the limb and branch cleanup is completed, Baccala said. That will probably not happen before April.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

People with bulky item pickup appointments should have been notified, or will be notified, of a new appointment date, Baccala said, but he cautioned the city’s 311 operators are also “a little overwhelmed” with snow plow requests and pothole reports.

Baccala said people whose bulky item pickup appointments were missed should call 311 for a new pickup date. If their items were placed at the curb but the original appointment was missed, the items should be removed from the curb until the new appointment.