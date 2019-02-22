Schlitterbahn charges tossed. Judge says Kansas AG ‘irreparably tainted’ grand jury

A Wyandotte County judge on Friday ruled that the Kansas Attorney General abused a grand jury last year to obtain criminal indictments against several Schlitterbahn employees and associates involved in the design, construction and operation of the Verruckt water slide.

The Kansas City, Kan. water slide, once the world’s tallest, was torn down last year after 10-year-old Caleb Schwab was killed riding it on Aug. 7, 2016. In 2018, a Wyandotte County grand jury returned indictments against Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry, Verruckt designer John Schooley and former operations manager Tyler Miles, as well as contractor Henry & Son’s Construction and a business affiliate of the water park.

They faced an array of criminal charges, including second-degree murder charges against Henry and Schooley.

Judge Robert Burns, however, sided with defense attorneys who argued that the Kansas Attorney General showed the grand jury evidence that would have been inadmissible in a trial and ‘irreparably tainted’ jurors.

“The court has grave doubts as to whether the irregularities and improprieties improperly influenced the grand jury and ultimately bolstered its decision to indict these defendants,” Burns said. “Quite simply, these defendants were not afforded the due process protections and fundamental fairness Kansas law requires.”

The Kansas Attorney General showed grand jurors video from a Travel Channel show documenting the construction of the Verruckt, in which Henry and others played up the riskiness of a water slide where riders on a raft would plunge downward 17-stories before climbing a second, 50-foot hump.

Defense attorney Jeff Morris argued that the Travel Channel show was scripted and dramatized for entertainment, not an actual documentary of the construction process as the Kansas Attorney General implied to the jury.

Burnes agreed with that assessment.

“Upon viewing the video, the court concludes this exhibit was not a likeness of what it purported to represent,” Burns said, “and depicted a staged demonstration for entertainment purposes, not a factual depiction of the design and construction of the water slide.”

Burns also agreed that the grand jury was tainted by an expert witness, Edward Pribonic, who testified before the grand jury and implied that industry standards set by the American Society of Testing and Materials were tantamount to Kansas law, which they were not at the time that Verruckt was constructed.

Lastly, Burns also said testimony before the grand jury about a man who died at a Schlitterbahn water park in South Padre Island, Texas, in 2013 was also prejudicial and not relevant.

In dismissing the indictment, Burns noted the tragic nature of Schwab’s death.

“I obviously recognize that the circumstances and events giving rise to these indictments are indisputably tragic,” Burns said. “A young child’s life was lost and his troubling death was mourned by family, friends and the entire Kansas City community and beyond.”

Assistant Kansas Attorneys General Adam Zentner and Shon Qualseth, who led the prosecution of Henry and the other defendants, declined to comment and referred questions to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office.

Schmidt’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jeff Morris, an attorney representing Henry & Sons Construction, said the company agreed with Burns’ assessment about the tragedy of Schwab’s death.

“We have consistently said that the fact that it’s a tragedy doesn’t mean it’s a crime and I think we pretty persuasively indicated that the manner in which the state tried to establish a criminal offense was not done the right way and the court agreed,” Morris said. “We’re pleased the judge agreed with our arguments. We thought our arguments were well founded and we will see what the next step in this situation is.”

The Kansas Attorney General can still go back to the grand jury and seek another round of criminal charges. The Kansas Attorney General can also pursue charges through a preliminary hearing, which is the more common route in Kansas for pursuing a criminal case.

But Friday’s dismissal was a severe blow to the Kansas Attorney General, which took over jurisdiction of the case in 2017 from the Wyandotte County District Attorney.

Last year, two maintenance workers who had been indicted for lying to investigators were acquitted. And earlier this year, two charges related to allegations that Miles had obstructed the investigation were dropped by the Kansas Attorney General’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.