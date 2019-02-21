Local

Debt recovery technology company plans to bring 150 jobs to Lenexa

By Lynn Horsley

February 21, 2019 10:11 AM

TrueAccord will be moving into this office building at 16011 College Blvd.
A Silicon Valley tech company plans to open a new office in Lenexa in April and says it will hire more than 150 people over the next three years.

TrueAccord said it will invest $1.3 million in the operation at 16011 College Blvd.

The rapidly expanding company uses technology to improve debt recovery rates. It works with businesses to recover debt but also works with people who owe money to create flexible payment options.

“We chose the greater Kansas City area after a thorough nationwide search,” Sheila Monroe, chief operating officer, said in a statement. “The expansion and our new team members will help to further the TrueAccord mission to modernize and improve the debt recovery marketplace.”

