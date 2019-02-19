Local

Here are Kansas City-area schools canceling classes Wednesday due to snow

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 19, 2019 06:04 PM

As another snow storm approached the Kansas City area Tuesday night, Kansas City Public Schools decided to cancel classes and activities for Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said snow was expected to start falling in the metropolitan area after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Snowfall totals are expected to be between 2 and 3 inches in Kansas City. The area is also expected to see a glazing of ice from the freezing drizzle.

Jackson County and surrounding counties in Missouri and Kansas are under a winter weather advisory now until 9 a.m. Wednesday due to the incoming winter storm.

The weather service and transportation officials warned road conditions could get dangerous.

Earlier, Kansas City officials asked residents to avoid driving on the roads if possible as 200 trucks go out to plow the city streets.

Kansas City Public Schools made the announcement early Tuesday evening that it would be closing schools.

“Kansas City Public Schools is canceling all classes and activities for Wednesday, Feb. 20 due to the winter weather conditions,” the school district said in a tweet. “There is a two-hour delayed report time for all non-school-based 12-month KCPS employees. Stay safe and warm!”

A list of area school closings will be updated throughout the night.

