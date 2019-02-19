Snow, ice threaten to turn roads hazardous in Kansas City area Tuesday night

The Kansas City area, already weary from repeated rounds of winter storms, will likely see another bout of accumulating snow and ice Tuesday that threatens to turn roads hazardous.
The latest storm is expected to move into the metro area Tuesday night, and by the time it moves out another 3 to 4 inches of snow and up to .1 of an inch of ice may be on the ground, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
The onset of the storm is expected between 5 and 7 p.m. across the Kansas City area. Light freezing rain and drizzle is expected to fall during the predawn hours Wednesday. The winter storm will likely move out of the area between 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The storm is expected to have a minimal impact for the evening commute Tuesday. But road conditions will deteriorate after 6 p.m. across the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas, according to National Weather Service.
Moderate to heavy falling snow is expected to reduce visibility and create treacherous driving conditions before the storm comes to an end. People headed to work should expect snow and ice-covered roads with dangerous driving conditions on their Wednesday morning commute, according to the weather service.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Kansas City area from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers are urged to plan accordingly.
The Kansas City offices of the Kansas Department of Transportation urged people to consider staying home Tuesday so that its crews could treat roads in time for the Wednesday morning commute.
The transportation department began prepping its trucks Monday. It said a lot of salt residue remained on the roads from the weekend storm. Crews will begin plowing when the storm moves in Tuesday night.
The Kansas Highway Patrol announced that it would begin towing abandoned vehicles from the shoulders of the interstates and highways in the Kansas City area beginning at noon Tuesday. That will allow road crews to clear the roads of snow.
Drivers whose vehicles have been towed can call *47 to speak with a highway patrol dispatcher to find where their vehicle was removed to. The towing of vehicles will be at the owner’s expense.
