Student at University of Missouri diagnosed with active case of tuberculosis

By Glenn E. Rice

February 18, 2019 09:07 PM

The University of Missouri announced Monday that one of its students has voluntarily left campus after being diagnosed with active tuberculosis.

University officials, including the school’s student health center and university physicians, are working with the Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services to possibly identify others who might need testing.

“The student has been extremely cooperative with campus and local health officials,” Dr. Susan Even, director of the MU Student Health Center, said in a statement. “We’ll continue to provide any assistance necessary to the Columbia-Boone County Health department and provide the community with periodic updates.”

The illness commonly spreads when one person with the disease coughs near others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” Gary Ward, interim vice chancellor for university student affairs said in a written statement. “We are fortunate to have excellent health resources and experts in this area who are skilled at handling these types of diseases.”

Information about the student is being withheld.

