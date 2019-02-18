Local

Fire at Black & Veatch building in Overland Park causes evacuation, no injuries

By Ian Cummings

February 18, 2019 12:44 PM

Fire at Black & Veatch in Overland Park

A fire at the Black & Veatch engineering company in Overland Park caused employees to be evacuated from the building. No injuries were reported.
By
Up Next
A fire at the Black & Veatch engineering company in Overland Park caused employees to be evacuated from the building. No injuries were reported.
By

A fire at the Black & Veatch headquarters in Overland Park Monday morning prompted an evacuation of the building but caused no injuries, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at the engineering firm’s 11401 Lamar Avenue location, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

The first crews at the scene found the building already being evacuated. Building maintenance staff reported a fire in one of the building’s electrical control panels on the first floor.

Crews attacked the fire with dry chemical extinguishers and notified Kansas City Power & Light. The building’s sprinkler system kept the fire in check, officials said.

It took crews about 90 minutes to get the fire under control. The process included isolating the power supply to the affected panel. The building uses multiple power sources, including backup generators and solar power.

The company sent employees home for the day, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire was under investigation, according to the fire department.

Ian Cummings

Ian Cummings is the breaking news editor for The Kansas City Star, where he started as a reporter in 2015. He is a Kansas City native who graduated from the University of Kansas in 2012.

  Comments  