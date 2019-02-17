Local

Woman in critical condition after traffic wreck on U.S. 169 in Olathe

By Ian Cummings

A woman was in critical condition Saturday night after a traffic wreck on U.S. 169 in Olathe, according to police.

The crash was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at U.S. 169 and 159th Street, the Olathe Police Department said in a news release early Sunday morning.

An initial investigation of the wreck showed that the woman’s car was traveling west on 159th Street when it was hit by a pickup truck headed south on U.S. 169.

The 62-year-old man driving the truck was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The 35-year-old woman driving the car was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The wreck is under investigation by the Olathe Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Police Department at 913-971-7500 or 913-971-6950.

