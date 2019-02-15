Local

KCK police seek help returning a French bulldog named Cheese back to owner

By Glenn E. Rice

February 15, 2019 09:33 AM

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.
By
Up Next
Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.
By

The person who pulled up to Rosedale Park in Kansas City, Kan. on Wednesday and picked up what appeared to be a wayward black French bulldog could be either a Good Samaritan or a clever dog-napper, according to Kansas City, Kan. police.

Either way, whoever has Cheese, please safely return him to his owner.

The episode unfolded while Cheese’s owner took him for a walk at Rosedale Park. While Cheese ran around by a nearby street, a passerby stopped and picked up the dog. The owner saw what happened and tried to get the man’s attention, albeit unsuccessfully. It’s likely the passerby didn’t notice the owner and drove away.

The passerby is described as a man driving a white car, either an SUV or a hatchback-style vehicle.

“We are concerned the man who picked up the dog may not have been the Good Samaritan we initially believe him to be,” Officer Zac Blair said in a statement. “However, he may also not have known how to safely return the dog to his owner.”

The owner says he won’t pursue criminal charges, he just wants Cheese to return home.

“Our officers would happily provide a safe environment for Cheese to be turned in,” Blair said.

Anyone with information should call the Kansas City, Kan. Police Department at 913-596-3000.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

  Comments  