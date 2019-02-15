KCK police seek help returning a French bulldog named Cheese back to owner

The person who pulled up to Rosedale Park in Kansas City, Kan. on Wednesday and picked up what appeared to be a wayward black French bulldog could be either a Good Samaritan or a clever dog-napper, according to Kansas City, Kan. police.
Either way, whoever has Cheese, please safely return him to his owner.
The episode unfolded while Cheese’s owner took him for a walk at Rosedale Park. While Cheese ran around by a nearby street, a passerby stopped and picked up the dog. The owner saw what happened and tried to get the man’s attention, albeit unsuccessfully. It’s likely the passerby didn’t notice the owner and drove away.
The passerby is described as a man driving a white car, either an SUV or a hatchback-style vehicle.
“We are concerned the man who picked up the dog may not have been the Good Samaritan we initially believe him to be,” Officer Zac Blair said in a statement. “However, he may also not have known how to safely return the dog to his owner.”
The owner says he won’t pursue criminal charges, he just wants Cheese to return home.
“Our officers would happily provide a safe environment for Cheese to be turned in,” Blair said.
Anyone with information should call the Kansas City, Kan. Police Department at 913-596-3000.
