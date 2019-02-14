Local

Some Kansas City-area schools cancel classes Friday ahead of snow storm

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 14, 2019 09:46 PM

Some schools in the Kansas City area are canceling Friday classes ahead of a winter storm that is expected to bring between 2 to 5 inches of snow across the region.

As of Thursday night, public school districts that decided to close Friday included Grandview, Independence, Olathe and Shawnee Mission schools.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said a winter weather advisory will go into effect 7 a.m. Friday to midnight. It warned some parts of Kansas City and surrounding areas could see as much as 6 inches of snow.

The advisory includes Wyandotte, Johnson, Miami and Leavenworth counties in Kansas and Jackson, Platte, Clay and Cass counties in Missouri.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

