Semi hauling 12 tons of lye overturns on I-435 in south Kansas City, closing highway

By Robert A. Cronkleton

February 14, 2019 10:15 AM

Southbound Interstate 435 was closed at Interstate 49 Thursday after a semi-tractor trailer hauling 12 tons of lye overturned in a work zone, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation in Kansas City.

U.S. 71 to westbound I-435 was also closed as crews worked to clean up the area.

No injuries were reported in the crash shortly before 9 a.m. near the 3-Trails Crossings on the southeast corner of the I-435 loop in Kansas City.

It will take hours to clean up, the transportation department said on Twitter.

The transportation department plans to close ramps in the area so crews can clean up the crash.

Beginning at 11 a.m., drivers will not be able to access westbound I-435 from southbound U.S. 71 highway and southbound I-435.

Drivers coming from westbound Interstate 470 will be able to access westbound I-435 but will not be able to use any exit. They will need to cross over into Kansas and turn around, according to the transportation department.

