Local

85-year-old with Alzheimer’s disease reported missing in Independence

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 13, 2019 07:25 PM

Leo R. Anderson
Leo R. Anderson Courtesy of the Independence Police Department
Leo R. Anderson Courtesy of the Independence Police Department

The Independence Police Department has issued a Silver alert for a missing 85-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease.

Police said Leo R. Anderson went missing from his home in the 5400 block of South Jennings Court around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Anderson was last known to be on his way to Tulsa and does not have his cellphone with him, police said.

Anderson is described as a white male, 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighing around 190 pounds, with white hair, green eyes and wearing glasses, a two-tone gray shirt and dark pants.

His vehicle is a maroon 2014 Honda Accord with Missouri license plates. 

Anyone with information of Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  