85-year-old with Alzheimer’s disease reported missing in Independence

The Independence Police Department has issued a Silver alert for a missing 85-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease.
Police said Leo R. Anderson went missing from his home in the 5400 block of South Jennings Court around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Anderson was last known to be on his way to Tulsa and does not have his cellphone with him, police said.
Anderson is described as a white male, 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighing around 190 pounds, with white hair, green eyes and wearing glasses, a two-tone gray shirt and dark pants.
His vehicle is a maroon 2014 Honda Accord with Missouri license plates.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information of Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.
Comments