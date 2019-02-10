Video shows Kansas middle school basketball player make 3/4 court shot

With the clock running down through the final two seconds of the half, Conner Elder took the ball in his hands and heaved up a shot across three quarters of the court, just beating the buzzer.
It went in.
Video of the eighth-grader’s buzzer-beater circulated widely this week after Conner, a student at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Gardner, Kan., made the shot Monday in a game against Eudora Middle School.
“Everyone just started going crazy,” Conner said Sunday.
The week turned out to be a big one for the Elder family as Conner’s older brother also hit a big shot — a game winner also caught on video.
Cayden Elder, a sophomore at Gardner Edgerton High School, hit a game-winning layup Friday against Shawnee Mission North.
His team had been down 16 points earlier in the game, according to the boys’ father, Jon Elder.
“It’s fun to see these kids compete,” he said. “Just to see them not give up and just give it their all. It’s a testament to the coaches, for putting them in a position to be there.”
