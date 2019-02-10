Two broken water mains affect service to parts of midtown and southern Kansas City

Two broken water mains have left people with low water pressure in midtown and southern Kansas City, according to the Kansas City Water department.
A 24-inch water pipe broke in the 3300 block of West Coleman Road in midtown Kansas City, said Brooke Givens, a spokeswoman for the water department. Another break occurred in a 12-inch main at 130th Street and State Line Road.
“We know a lot of people are affected by both and are working quickly to restore water,” Givens said in an email Sunday morning.
The specific number of people affected by the water main breaks was not immediately available. People were reporting on Twitter that low water pressure was affecting the Waldo area of Kansas City as well as southern Kansas City.
The water department posted online to its Nixle account about 4:20 a.m. Sunday that customers might experience low water pressure or no water in the area of the break on Coleman Road.
The water department said in an response to one customer on Twitter that water main breaks may happen because of aging infrastructure and winter weather.
In another response, the water department said no boil order has been issued.
