Kansas City area issued winter weather advisory for Sunday snow, freezing drizzle

Here we go again.
Kansas Citians are in for another round of snow and freezing drizzle this weekend.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill issued a winter weather advisory for parts of northeast Kansas and west central Missouri, including the Kansas City area. It calls for a wintry mix of precipitation, including up to 1 inch of snow early Sunday.
The weather service is warning travelers of slippery road conditions.
The advisory is expected to go into effect midnight tonight until noon Sunday. It includes Johnson, Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties in Kansas and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri.
According to the forecast for Kansas City, there is a 100 percent chance of snow after 3 a.m. Sunday with temperatures in the mid 20s.
The weather service predicts another chance of snow and freezing drizzle late Sunday morning with temperatures slightly above freezing. The freezing drizzle is expected to create a light glaze of ice.
The wintry mix comes days after snow and around one-fourth to a half inch of ice blanketed the Kanasas City area.
