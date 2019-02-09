Local

Pedestrian struck and killed on Bannister Road at Parkwood Avenue early Saturday

By Mark Davis

February 09, 2019 11:43 AM

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car early Saturday on Bannister Road at Parkwood Avenue, Kansas City police said.

Police said a black Mitsubishi Mirage heading east on Bannister struck the person around 1:30 a.m. The driver told police that she tried to avoid hitting the pedestrian who had suddenly appeared in the road.

The left front side of the vehicle hit the pedestrian, who died at the scene. Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

