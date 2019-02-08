Local

Two killed, one injured after trailer fire in Cass County

By Glenn E. Rice

February 08, 2019 11:08 AM

Two people were killed in a house fire early Friday in Strasburg, Mo., in rural Cass County, according to the County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported at 4:10 a.m. at a residence in the 18000 block of S. Shimel Road. Firefighters reported that the single-wide trailer was fully engulfed when they arrived.

One person managed to escape and was treated for their injuries. Investigators found two other people inside the residence. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released their names.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the Pleasant Hill Fire Department has joined the Cass County Sheriff’s Office to investigate how the fire started.

No other details were immediately released.

Strasburg is about 40 miles southeast of Kansas City.

