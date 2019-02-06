Local

Woman dies in KCK house fire; dog is also killed and firefighter injured

By Robert A. Cronkleton

February 06, 2019 11:19 AM

A woman and a dog died Wednesday morning after fire consumed the Kansas City, Kan., house they were in, according to fire officials.

A firefighter also injured a knee battling the blaze and was taken to a hospital for treatment. A man escaped from the burning house, said Assistant Chief Morris Letcher, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kan., Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 8:45 a.m. at a house in the 200 block of North 35th Street.

Arriving firefighters reported that the house was fully engulfed in flames. Shortly after pumper crews started attacking the blaze, crews were ordered to fight the fire in a defensive mode, Letcher said.

Once the fire was knocked down, firefighters discovered that a woman and dog had died inside, Letcher said. The man who escaped the house was not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It was unknown if the house had working smoke detectors, Letcher said.

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

