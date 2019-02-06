Woman hit by truck that was treating parking lot for ice at Raytown school

A 69-year-old woman was severely injured early Wednesday when she was hit by a truck that was treating a school parking lot for ice.
Police responded to the New Trails Early Learning Center, 6325 Hunter Ave. at 6:18 a.m. when the crash was reported.
The woman was walking through the school parking lot when she was hit by the truck. She was in and out of consciousness after officers arrived, according to Raytown police.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been asked to investigate the crash.
