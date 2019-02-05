Missourians named Trump know bullying; a former Mizzou student got ‘death threats’

A Clay County woman who shares the same last name as America’s 45th president can sympathize with Joshua Trump, the 11-year-old boy who will be a guest at the State of the Union Tuesday because he was bullied over his name.

The local woman was forced to leave the University of Missouri-Columbia when she began receiving anonymous death threats.

“She was in freshman semester the year (President Donald Trump) was elected and she received death threats from people she didn’t even know,” said her father, who declined to be identified other than by the last name Trump. “We honored her wishes and got her out of there as quickly as we could.”

The father said the threats came over Mizzou’s social messaging system and said things like the girl deserved to die.

He described himself as a Trump supporter, although he acknowledged that he is sometimes embarrassed by the president’s actions. He said he and his family frequently get looks when they say their name in public.

“If someone’s last name was Clinton I would never dream of saying anything negative to them, for crying out loud, because it’s clear they have no association with that person,” the father said. “But the liberal left is much more voiceful and they seem to like to accuse before they know what’s going on.”

The man said his daughter will soon graduate from Park University, where she has experienced no difficulty because of her name.

Joshua Trump, an 11-year-old sixth-grader from Delaware who says he is bullied because of his name, has been invited by the White House to the State of the Union address. Keegan Barber, The White House

Joshua Trump, a sixth-grader from Delaware, is one of 13 Americans invited to Tuesday’s speech by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. According to WPVI, an ABC affiliate in Delaware, the boy changed his last name to Berto, his father’s last name, because of the harassment.

“They curse at him, they call him an idiot, they call him stupid,” his mother, Megan Trump, told the TV station. She is of no relation to the president.

A Gladstone woman named Trump, who also did not want her first name used, said she gets a lot of “flak” over the name from strangers. She tells them it’s not her blood name — she married into it.

She said she would change her name if it weren’t for the cost and the bother.

“I have no use for Trump in any way, shape or form and I’m sorry that little kid should have to suffer,” the woman said of Joshua.