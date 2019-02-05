Local

Original member of local rock band Sidewise killed in weekend motorcycle crash in KC

By Robert A. Cronkleton

February 05, 2019 12:35 PM

Marcus J. Wilkinson, an original member of the local rock band Sidewise, has been identified as the motorcyclist killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 70 in Kansas City.

The 35-year-old Raytown man was headed east on I-70 when he lost control near the Manchester Trafficway exit and crashed about 5:45 p.m., police said.

Wilkinson, who was wearing a helmet, suffered severe head injuries and died shortly after arriving at a hospital, police said. Eastbound I-70 was closed for about two hours while police investigated the crash.

sidewise facebook announcement photo
Marcus Wilkinson, an original member of Sidewise, was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 70. The band announced his death on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.
Facebook

Wilkinson was an original member of Sidewise, which formed in 2001, toured with Godsmack and has performed at the Rockfest music festival in Kansas City, according to the band’s Facebook page.

“He toured everywhere with us, he helped make Sidewise what (it) is today,” the band said on a Facebook post. “We lost a brother, father, son, friend, a band mate, and just an amazing person. Marcus Wilkinson, you will be missed deeply.”

local

