Local

Pedestrian seriously injured when struck while crossing Winner Road in Kansas City

By Robert A. Cronkleton

February 03, 2019 08:41 AM

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident

Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.
By
Up Next
Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.
By

A female pedestrian was seriously injured late Saturday when she was struck by a Dodge Charger while cross a street on Kansas City’s east side, police said.

The car struck the female passenger about 10:25 p.m. in the 8500 block of Winner Road.

The white Dodge Charger was westbound when the pedestrian crossed Winner Road from south to north into the path of the car. The driver hit the brakes, but struck the pedestrian with the car’s right fender, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and was in serious condition Sunday.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police. The driver was release pending further investigation.

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

  Comments  