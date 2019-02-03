Pedestrian seriously injured when struck while crossing Winner Road in Kansas City

A female pedestrian was seriously injured late Saturday when she was struck by a Dodge Charger while cross a street on Kansas City’s east side, police said.
The car struck the female passenger about 10:25 p.m. in the 8500 block of Winner Road.
The white Dodge Charger was westbound when the pedestrian crossed Winner Road from south to north into the path of the car. The driver hit the brakes, but struck the pedestrian with the car’s right fender, police said.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and was in serious condition Sunday.
The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police. The driver was release pending further investigation.
