Toddler hit by vehicle in Raytown apartment parking lot, police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 02, 2019 09:39 PM

A toddler was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle backing up in the parking lot of El Dorado apartments Saturday night, police said in a news release.

The incident was reported in the 6700 block of Hunter in Raytown around 8:13 p.m.

Police were called to the apartment complex parking lot and found that a boy, believed to be 1- or 2-years-old, was hit by a vehicle.

Raytown Police Capt. Dyon Harper, a police spokesman, said it appeared the boy got out of a vehicle occupied by family members and somehow ended up behind another vehicle that had been backing up in the parking lot.

The child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was talking to authorities, police said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was requested to lead the investigation.

