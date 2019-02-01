Shawnee Mission principal resigns after DUI arrest following hit-and-run car accident

A Shawnee Mission School District principal has resigned after he hit a car and left the scene while driving under the influence last week.
Shawnee police arrested Cory Strathman, 34, after he struck another vehicle around 4 p.m. Jan. 25 near 75th Steet and Westgate Lane, the Shawnee Mission Post reports.
Police reports showed that Strathman had been drinking and had taken medication. He was also driving with a suspended license and did not have proof of insurance.
The Shawnee Mission school board approved his resignation at a meeting Thursday.
The Shawnee resident had been principal of Rosehill Elementary since 2014 and had worked in the school district since 2008.
