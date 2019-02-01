Local

Shawnee Mission principal resigns after DUI arrest following hit-and-run car accident

By Katy Bergen

February 01, 2019 01:02 PM

The Shawnee Mission School Board approved Rosehill Elementary principal Cory Strathman’s resignation this week. Strathman was arrested for a DUI/hit and run on Jan. 25. He was also cited for having a suspended license.
The Shawnee Mission School Board approved Rosehill Elementary principal Cory Strathman’s resignation this week. Strathman was arrested for a DUI/hit and run on Jan. 25. He was also cited for having a suspended license. SMSD
The Shawnee Mission School Board approved Rosehill Elementary principal Cory Strathman’s resignation this week. Strathman was arrested for a DUI/hit and run on Jan. 25. He was also cited for having a suspended license. SMSD

A Shawnee Mission School District principal has resigned after he hit a car and left the scene while driving under the influence last week.

Shawnee police arrested Cory Strathman, 34, after he struck another vehicle around 4 p.m. Jan. 25 near 75th Steet and Westgate Lane, the Shawnee Mission Post reports.

Police reports showed that Strathman had been drinking and had taken medication. He was also driving with a suspended license and did not have proof of insurance.

The Shawnee Mission school board approved his resignation at a meeting Thursday.

The Shawnee resident had been principal of Rosehill Elementary since 2014 and had worked in the school district since 2008.

Katy Bergen

Katy Bergen covers Kansas education for The Kansas City Star. She is a graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism.

  Comments  