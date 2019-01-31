Kansas man’s $22,000 winning ticket stops argument with wife about lottery spending

A $22,000 winning ticket helped a Shawnee man win an argument with his wife over how much he had been spending on the Kansas Lottery.
Louis V. Kronawitter Jr., an avid lottery player, won the top prize in the Kansas Lottery 2by2 drawing last Friday when he matched both red numbers 17 and 24 and both white numbers 10 and 18, according to a news release from the Kansas Lottery.
Earlier in the week, he had purchased a 2by2 multi-draw ticket for 10 consecutive drawings. After checking his ticket on Jan. 24 for the previous night’s drawing, he saw he had won 10 free Quick Pick tickets. One of those free tickets turned out to be $22,000 winner.
Kronawitter told the Kansas Lottery he discovered he had won while he was checking his stack of tickets on his computer and his wife entered the room and started complaining about how much he had been spending on the lottery.
“When I showed my wife how much I had won, she immediately quit bickering,” he said. “We were both very surprised.”
He plans to give a portion to his church and use the rest to help his family.
