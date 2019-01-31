Kansas City bus driver fired after allegedly striking a student

A bus driver for the Center School District was fired this week after a parent reported that the driver struck an elementary school student on the bus.
Student Transportation of America, the company that operates the district’s bus system, terminated the driver after the district investigated the claim, a district spokewoman said Thursday.
“As educators, we take all child endangerment reports seriously and are mandated to contact outside agencies who can fully investigate the claims,” the district said in a statement. “At Center School District we care about our kids and families. That sentiment guides all processes and procedures.”
