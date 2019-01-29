One person is killed in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 in Cass County

One person was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near Missouri Route J in Cass County, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The wreck occurred near Peculiar and involved a car and a tractor-trailer, the patrol said.
Details of how the crash happened were not immediately available.
Southbound traffic along the interstate was being diverted while investigators collected evidence and interviewed witnesses.
