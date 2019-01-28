Teenager handling handgun at Smithville home is killed in accidental shooting: police

Smithville police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy who was killed late Friday in what was described as an accidental shooting.
The name of the victim has not been released. Officers responded to a shots fired call about 11 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Highland Avenue.
Arriving officers found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews arrived and efforts to revive the victim were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later, said Smithville Police Capt. Tony Roetman.
The victim was with several others visiting the home at the time. The victim, who did not live there, was handling a handgun when the weapon fired, hitting him, police said. Others at the home administered first aid until police arrived.
“Unfortunately, it was an accident,” Roetman said.
No other details were released as police continued their investigation on Monday.
