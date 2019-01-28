Chihuahua rescued by passerby after falling through open manhole and getting trapped

It was understandable that the scrawny, long-hair Chihuahua was defensive and growled at the KC Pet Project staff when they tried to take care of her.
She had been trapped, cold and alone, for an unknown period of time at the bottom of a 10-foot hole after falling through an uncovered manhole, until she was rescued Sunday afternoon.
A man walking in the woods about 3 p.m. near the animal shelter in the 4400 block of Raytown Road heard barking and found the dog in the hole, amid trash and debris.
The man rushed across the road to the animal shelter and summoned help. A shelter manager climbed down a ladder into the hole and scooped up the frightened dog.
How the Chihuahua ended up in the hole remains a mystery, said shelter spokeswoman Tori Fugate.
“We don’t know how long she had been down there, but we’re so thankful that someone found her and acted quickly as this sweet girl wouldn’t have survived these freezing temperatures if she hadn’t been found.”
The shelter’s veterinary clinic checked the dog for injuries. There were no broken bones, but the dog appeared malnourished.
The Chihuahua, who hasn’t been given a name yet, spent Monday enjoying treats and a warm bed.
“As soon as they gave her some food, she turned into a completely different dog,” Fugate said. “She started licking everyone. Now she is being spoiled.”
Fugate said the actions of the Good Samaritan were similar to those of a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority driver who last week stopped her bus to help a German Shepherd that had been struck by a vehicle.
“A lot of people just passed by the dog,” Fugate said. “But she stopped and helped.”
The long-hair Chihuahua found Sunday is about 3 years old but did not have a dog collar or a microchip, so the shelter staff have been unable to locate her owner. She will soon be available for adoption.
Donations are being accepted to help pay for the dog’s medical care at donate.kcpetproject.org/roadrunnerfund.
