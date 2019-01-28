Local

Platte County sheriff investigates man’s death after body is found near Parkville

By Glenn E. Rice

January 28, 2019 12:09 PM

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office has launched a death investigation after the body of a 46-year-old man was found Saturday night near a retaining wall on Missouri 45 and Northwest Graden Road, near Parkville.

Authorities said Monday they do not believe the man’s death resulted from foul play but they are trying to determine how he died. The sheriff’s office has not released the man’s name.

Sheriff’s deputies were summoned to the area just before 10 p.m. after receiving an emergency call. A person walking to work had discovered the body.

The man was found lying next to the retaining wall, dressed in a T-shirt and shorts. He was not wearing shoes, according to the sheriff’s office.

The official cause of death is pending the result of a medical examiner’s investigation.

