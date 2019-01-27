High-speed crash in rural Missouri kills 26-year-old Kansas City woman

A 26-year-old Kansas City woman died when she was ejected from a vehicle during a high-speed crash in rural Johnson County, Mo., according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The patrol identified the woman as Amanda R. Sanders and said she was driving the vehicle at the time of the wreck. A 36-year-old male passenger was flown to a Kansas City hospital with serious injuries.
The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Missouri 58 near Southwest 200th Road, east of Holden, Mo.
The vehicle was traveling at high speed when it ran off the road and overturned several times, striking several trees, the patrol said.
Neither Sanders nor her passenger were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
