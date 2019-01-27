Local

After narrowly avoiding head-on collision, driver dies in Kansas City, North, wreck

By Robert A. Cronkleton

January 27, 2019 09:59 AM

A witness to a fatal traffic wreck Saturday night in Kansas City told police that a pickup truck nearly hit her head-on before it swerved off the road and overturned into standing water, police said.

The crash occurred about 11 p.m. near Northeast 72nd Street, when a red Ford F-250 headed south on North Brighton Avenue in Kansas City, North, police said.

The witness said she was headed north on North Brighton when she saw the pickup truck headed toward her, crossing over both of the yellow center lines. She thought the pickup was going to hit her head-on.

The truck, however, swerved back into the southbound lane and then off the road and down an embankment. The truck overturned and landed in standing water, police said.

The driver was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

