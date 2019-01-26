Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Interstate 70, Independence police say

A five-vehicle crash shut down part of Interstate 70 in Independence Saturday night, police said.
The collision was reported after 7 p.m. near Noland Road in the eastbound lanes of the interstate.
Police said one person was reported injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The Kansas City Scout map showed eastbound traffic backed up on the interstate from Noland Road to Blue Ridge Cutoff.
Police did not give an estimate as to when the interstate would re-open.
Kansas City police were helping at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story.
